The Central Bank (CB) has issued a special circular ordering that the average lending interest rates of licensed commercial banks and financial…
Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said that the insurance company has expressed its willingness to provide close…
At the Eastern Province (EP) Development Committee meeting chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, it was revealed that large tracts of land in…
The Finance Ministry has decided to conduct a survey with the aim of getting information about the vehicles available in the Government…
State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that legal action will be initiated under the Penal Code against the organizations and individuals…
