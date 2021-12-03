 TID arrests Close associate of Zaharan | Daily News

TID arrests Close associate of Zaharan

Friday, December 3, 2021 - 10:02
Local
The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has arrested a person who had close connections with Zaharan Hashim, the alleged mastermind of the Easter Sunday Terror Attacks.
 
The suspect, was arrested on charges of spreading extremist propaganda, having links with Hashim.
 
 According to the police, the suspect has received training with Zahran at a training facility in Hambanthota.
 
“The arrested suspect held in the custody of the Terrorism Investigation Division are being further questioned,” the Police Spokesman added.
 
Sri Lanka

