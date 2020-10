Quarantine Curfew imposed for Kotahena Police area with effect from 6pm today,said the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Quarantine Curfew imposed in five police divisions in Colombo - 9:40

Quarantine Curfew imposed in Mattakuliya, Modara, Wellampitiya, Bloemendhal and Grandpass police areas with immediate effect until further notice, said the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.