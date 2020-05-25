10th Covid-19 death confirmed

The Health Ministry confirmed the 10th death due to Covid 19 as the number of Covid 19 contracted patients rose to 1164.



According to Health Ministry sources, a 51-year-old woman who had returned from Kuwait died after being admitted to the Trincomalee General Hospital following a heart ailment.



She was being quarantined at the Monkey Bridge quarantine centre on arrival from Kuwait. However, she developed a heart ailment on Sunday night and was rushed to the Trincomalee General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A PCR test conducted on her following the post mortem confirmed that she had contracted Covid-19.



Twenty nine Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka had completely recovered and returned to their homes as of yesterday bringing the total recoveries to 695.



Of 623 members of the Armed Forces who had contracted the virus, 312 personnel have recovered completely and left the hospitals. The other 311 infected personnel are being treated at hospitals.

Over 10,700 persons have left for their homes after completing their quarantine period at quarantine centres maintained by the Armed forces. Over 4,000 persons are being quarantined at 39 centres run by the Tri-Forces.