Colombo, Gampaha & Kalutara districts named as COVID-19 high risk zones

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 14:25
Local
Issuing a statement, the President’s Media Division said that Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts have been identified as high risk areas for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Accordingly, the curfew imposed on those districts will continue until further notice.
 
 
