All banks to re-open for brief period

Issuing a communique, Secretary to the President P.B Jayasundara acting on instructions by President Gotabaya Rajapakasa has requested that banks in areas where curfew has been lifted this morning, be in operation for a brief period.

The Secretary has made the request to the association of Banks in Sri Lanka for selected branches to be open for a brief period until curfew is re-inforced.

Banks are requested to remain open during this period on limited minimal staff. Meanwhile the Central Bank encourages public to use online payments or withdraw cash at less crowded ATMs of any bank.