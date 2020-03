Maldives suspends arrivals from Sri Lanka The Maldives has suspended arrivals from neighbouring Sri Lanka. On...

Emergency credit for pre-paid users The Sri Lanka Telecommunication Regulatory Commission stated that, based...

Death toll reaches nearly 5000 in Italy The death toll from the Covid-19 in Italy has nearly reached 5,000, as...

Police set up disinfection measures Sri Lanka Police under the directive of Acting Inspector General C.D...

Adequate food stocks, refrain from panic buying Since there are adequate stocks of food and other essential items, the...

Health Minister inspects Mulleriyawa complex Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi...