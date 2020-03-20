Postal services halted until further notice

All postal services in the country will be suspended until further notice due to the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, said the Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne.



Issuing a statement he said that as the postal process which collective operation requiring the participation of a large group of workers, due to the risk of spreading Coronavirus the postal services will be suspended temporarily.

Parcels and postal items arriving from abroad will be on hold at the Central Mail Exchange while they will be distributed only after the prevailing situation in the country improves, the release said.