CEAT Sri Lanka wins 2020 ICF Cricket Championship

The CEAT Sri Lanka team won the 2020 Inter-office Cricket Tournament organised by the India CEO Forum (ICF) in Sri Lanka, which saw 24 teams compete. The champion team made up of staff from CEAT’s manufacturing, sales and office in Sri Lanka defeated the Fairfirst Insurance team in the finals to lift the trophy. The team’s Lakmal Madusanka, a Sales Executive at CEAT Sri Lanka, won individual honours, being adjudged the Best Batsman and the Best All-rounder at this year’s tournament. Here is the victorious CEAT Sri Lanka team with Arindam Chakrabarti, Chief Financial Officer (Fourth from left).