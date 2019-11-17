Regional leaders congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksha on election victory

Regional leaders of the South Asian region extended their congratulations to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate, President-elect Gotabhaya Rajapaksha on his landslide victory in the Presidential Election 2020.



Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his official Twitter page congratulated President-elect Gotabhaya Rajapaksha on his victory in the Presidential election. “I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region.” PM Modi furthered.



“I also congratulate the people of Sri Lanka for the successful conduct of the elections.” PM Modi also said.



In a reply tweet President-elect Gotabhaya Rajapaksha said, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for your warm wishes. Our two nations are bound by history and common beliefs and I look forward to strengthening our friendship and meeting you in the near future.”



Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih issuing a tweet via his official Twitter page stated, “Warm congratulations to President-elect Gotabhaya Rajapaksha for a resounding election victory in Sri Lanka. I look forward to working with your new administration to further the already close and fraternal ties between Maldives and Sri Lanka.”