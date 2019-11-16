No increase allowed in wheat flour price, sellers beware – Mangala

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera has hit out at attempts to increase the price of wheat flour pointing out that the price of flour could not be raised without the consent of the Cabinet appointed Cost-of-Living committee and the Consumer Affairs Authority.

The Minister took to his personal twitter account to say that any vendor selling the above mandated price will be dealt with severely.

“The price of wheat flour has not been changed or revised and any retailer selling flour at an increased price will be raided,” Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishard Bathiudeen said in a statement to the media yesterday.

“Increasing wheat flour prices at a critical time like this, where the country is preparing for a critical election is clearly conspiratorial and part of a plot to discredit the government. Any supplier responsible for such a price hike without our permission does it illegally and will therefore face legal consequences irrespective of their status or standing in the market.”

Minister Bathiudeen was responding to news reports on 15 November (yesterday) about a unilateral wheat flour price increase by a supplier without Consumer Affairs Authority approval.

Minister Bathiudeen has instructed the CAA on November 15 to raid errant retailers who violate flour prices and push consumers into a difficult situation.

Under the CAA regulations, violators guilty of this offence can be fined or imprisoned under Section 60 of Act No 9 of 2003. If the violator is not a company/firm but a person then the fine is between 5000 -50000 or one year imprisonment in the first offence, and any subsequent offence (by the person) Rs 10000-100,000 fine or a maximum of two year imprisonment or both punishments. If the violator is a company or firm and not a person then, in the first instance of violation/offence, a fine of Rs 50,000-1000,000 or a maximum of two year imprisonment, and any subsequent offence a fine of Rs 100,000-2,000,000. Consumer complaint hotlines of CAA are 0117755481-3 and 1977.