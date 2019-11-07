Prison warden nabbed with narcotics

The Police Special Task Force have arrested a Prison Warden while in possession of 10 grams of Heroin, 14 grams of Marijuana and more than 27 grams of narcotic pills at the Angunukolapelessa Prison gate.



STF personnel carried out the arrest following a tip-off received, said the Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.



The arrested Prison Warden will be produced before the Agnukolapallassa Magistrate Court today.