Hemasiri, Pujith re-remanded till Nov. 19

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 - 12:20
Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara who were arrested on charges of criminal negligence and the failure to prevent or minimise damage caused during the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, were re-remanded till November 19 by Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.
