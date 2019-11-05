Puttalam UNP MP re-remanded till Nov 15

UNP Puttalam district MP Shantha Sisira Kumara Abeysekera was re-remanded by the Chilaw High Court today. He was arrested for violating bail conditions in a case filed in 2004.



