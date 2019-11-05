 Puttalam UNP MP re-remanded till Nov 15 | Daily News


 

Puttalam UNP MP re-remanded till Nov 15

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - 14:35
Law & Order

UNP Puttalam district MP Shantha Sisira Kumara Abeysekera was re-remanded by the Chilaw High Court today. He was arrested for violating bail conditions in a case filed in 2004.

Puttalam District UNP Parliamentarian Walimuni Mendis Shantha Sisira Kumara Abeysekara who was in remand custody was re-remanded till November 15 when he was produced before Chilaw High Court today.

Related Articles: 
Puttalam UNP MP re-remanded till November 5
Tags: 
UNP
Puttalam district MP
Shantha Sisira Kumara Abeysekera
re-remanded
Chilaw High Court
Law & Order

Visit Kapruka.com Sri Lanka's Largest online shop. Over 125,000 unique categories such as Fresh Flowers, Cakes, Food, Jewllery, Childrens Toys and other Sri Lankan e-commerce categories. Low delivery cost to most cities here and free delivery in Colombo.

 

Add new comment

Related Articles

<div class="views-lazy-load">Loading...</div>