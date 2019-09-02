PM leaves for Maldives

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Maldives on an official visit this morning.



He is undertaking an official visit on an invitation extended by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.



The two leaders will engage in discussions relating to all aspects of the bilateral relationship to explore new areas of cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global affairs which are of mutual interest.



Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will chair the fourth Indian Ocean Conference 2019, which will be held on September 3 and 4 at Paradise Island Resort. The Indian Ocean Conference is organized by the India Foundation in association with the Maldives Government and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore.