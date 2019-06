Luxury buses for SLTB Sixty eight luxury buses will be purchased to the fleet of buses by...

FR filed by Madumadawa fixed for support The Fundamental Rights petition filed by popular singer and Pivithuru Hela...

President accepts resignation letters from Hizbullah and Salley The Presidential Media Unit said that the President Maithripala Sirisena...

Kotahena doctor's murder: Three arrested Three suspects have been taken into custody by the Colombo Crimes Division...

Maximum retail price for rice The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) in the Extraordinary Gazette No.2125/...

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith visits Athuraliye Rathana Thera Colombo Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith today met with Parliamentarian...

Trump to arrive at Stansted Airport for UK state visit US President Donald Trump will arrive in the UK on Monday morning for a...