 Sri Lanka Test captain on drunk-drive charge | Daily News
SLC initiates inquiry

Sri Lanka Test captain on drunk-drive charge

Monday, April 1, 2019 - 01:00
Print Edition
Sports
Dimuth Karunaratne
Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka Cricket is to initiate an inquiry into Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne who was involved in a drunk-drive accident on Sunday morning.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that a road accident has occurred in the early hours of Sunday (31st March) between a three-wheeler and a vehicle driven by national player Dimuth Karunaratne, states an SLC media release.

Dimuth is undergoing due legal procedures with regard to the incident.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will also follow the due process as per his ‘Player Contractual Obligation’ with the organization and conduct an inquiry in order to take necessary action, the release stated.

Karunaratne who took over the Test captaincy from Dinesh Chandimal came for high praise over his leadership when he led Sri Lanka to a 2-0 whitewash of South African in the recently concluded Test series.

He is also a frontline candidate along with Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga to lead Sri Lanka in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England starting next month.

Karunaratne is expected to lead Kandy in the Super Provincial one-day tournament starting on April 4, which is being used as the guideline for World Cup selections.


The car driven by Sri Lanka Test cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne that was involved in an accident with a three-wheeler in Borella yesterday.

Tags: 
Print Edition

 

Add new comment

Related Articles


  • Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the winner’s trophy after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the Women’s final on day 13 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. – AFP
    Barty beats Pliskova to win Miami Open title
    MIAMI, Saturday - Australia’s Ashleigh Barty blasted a career-high 15 aces Saturday to win the biggest title of her career, defeating Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 to capture the WTA Miami...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • That controversial no-ball bowled by Mumbai Indians fast bowler Lasith Malinga against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
    Call for no-ball tech as Kohli slams ‘ridiculous’ IPL error
    BANGALORE, Friday - Cricketing greats backed Virat Kohli Friday after he slammed a “ridiculous” no-ball error which condemned his Royal Challengers Bangalore side to defeat against the Mumbai Indians...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Roger Federer of Switzerland meets Denis Shapovalov of Canada after defeating him in the semi-finals of the men’s singles of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. - AFP
    Federer to face Isner in Miami final
    MIAMI, Friday - Roger Federer cruised into his fifth Miami Open final with an impressive 6-2 6-4 victory against Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov on Friday.Federer was dominant in service and broke...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Delhi edge out Kolkata in 2019 IPL’s first Super Over
    NEW DELHI, Saturday: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada successfully defended 10 runs in a thrilling Super Over as Delhi Capitals edged out Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.The...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Nugara House – champions of Friendship Games
    The 8th Friendship Games of La Petite Fleur (meaning ‘the small flowers blooming school’) Academy, Dehiwala was successfully held recently, at the Sugathadasa Stadium, Colombo.The afternoon began...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Sandaruwan will lead St. John’s
    Fifth year coloursman and an all rounder Thanusha Sandaruwan is captaining the first eleven cricket team of St. John’s College, Nugegoda this season. Thanusha who bats right hand and bowls left arm...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring a goal for Norwich against Middlesbrough.
    Hernandez has Norwich soaring towards Premier League return
    LONDON, Saturday: A goal by Onel Hernandez gave Norwich a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough and took them a step closer to the Premier League on Saturday, opening up a seven-point gap to third-placed...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal in their 2-0 win over Fulham.
    Man City back on top, Huddersfield equal record for earliest relegation
    LONDON, Saturday: Manchester City swept back to the top of the table with a stylish 2-0 win at Fulham, while Huddersfield equalled the record for the earliest Premier League relegation after defeat...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Tiger falls to Bjerregaard in WGC Match Play quarter-finals
    Washington, Saturday: Tiger Woods was upset by Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard 1-up Saturday in the quarter-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship.After defeating Rory McIlroy 2&1 in a dramatic...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Victoria crush NSW to win Sheffield Shield title
    MELBOURNE, Sunday - Australia Test cricketers Marcus Harris and Peter Siddle led Victoria to a 177-run victory over New South Wales to claim their 32nd Sheffield Shield title on Sunday.The Victorians...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Australian bowlers deny ‘false’ Warner Test boycott reports
    SYDNEY, Sunday - Australia’s top bowlers Sunday lashed out at “false” and “inflammatory” claims they were planning a Test boycott if David Warner had not been kicked off the team in the wake of the...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00
  • Royal Colombo emerges champions
    Royal College Colombo emerged champions of the ‘Singer Trophy’ Under 19 division 11 inter-schools limited-over cricket tournament when they defeated Sri Sumangala College Panadura by 8 wickets in the...
    2019-03-31 19:30:00