New Cabinet sworn in

A new Cabinet consisting of a total of 29 ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, a short while ago.

New Cabinet:

The President holds the portfolios of Defense, Mahaweli Development and Environment ministries.



1.Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe: Minister of National Polices, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development & Youth Affairs

2.Hon. Mangala Samaraweera: Minister of Finance and Mass Media.

3.Hon. Ibathul Rauff Hakeem: Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education.

4.Hon. Thilak Janaka Marapana: Minister of Foreign Affairs

5.Hon. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera: Minister of Buddhasasana & Wayamba Development

6.Hon. Lakshman Kiriella: Minister of Public Enterprise, Kandyan Heritage & Kandy Development

7.Hon. Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Kabir : Minister of Highways, Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development

8.Hon. Ranjith Maddumabandara: Minister of Public Administration & Disaster Management

9.Hon. Gayantha Karunatilake: Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms

10.Hon. Sajith Premadasa: Minister of Housing Construction and Cultural Affairs

11.Hon. Arjuna Ranatunga: Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation

12.Hon. Rajitha Senaratne: Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine

13.Hon. Ravi Karunanayake: Minister of Power, Energy and Enterprise Development

14.Hon. Vajira Abeywardena: Minister of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government

15.Hon. Patali Champika Ranawaka: Minister of Megapolis & Western Development

16.Hon. Eranjan Navin Dissanayake : Minister of Plantation Industries

17.Hon. U. Palani Thigambaram: Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure & Community Development

18.Hon. (Mrs) Chadrani Bandara: Minister of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development.

19.Hon. Pelisge Harrison: Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development.

20.Hon. Akila Viraj Kariyawasam : Minister of Education

21.Hon. Abdul Haleem Mohamed Hasheem: Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs.

22.Hon. Sagala Ratnayaka: Minister of Ports & Shipping and Southern Development

23.Hon. Harin Fernando: Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure, Foreign Employment and Sports.

24.Hon. Mano Ganesan: Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs.

25.Hon. (Mrs) Thalatha Atukorale: Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms

26.Hon. Abdul Rishad Bathiudeen: Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons & Co-operative Development

27.Hon. Daya Gamage: Minister of Labour, Trade Union Relations, and Social Empowerment.

28.Hon. Malik Samarawickrama: Minister of Development Strategies, International Trade and Science, Technology and Research.

29.Hon. John Amaratunga: Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife & Christian Religious Affairs

(Sources; PMD News)