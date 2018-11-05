Dinesh is the New Leader of the House

Parliamentarian Ven.Athuraliye Rathana Thera yesterday expressed his full support to President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.Ven. Rathana Thera added that he will cast his...
Two Cabinet Ministers, one State Minister and a Deputy Minister were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday. They are Dinesh Gunawardena – Megapolis...
In expectation of large crowds that would gather near Parliament today in support of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, 1,500 police personnel are to be deployed in...
President Maithripala Sirisena issued an extraordinary gazette notification to reconvene Parliament on November 14 at 10am, yesterday.President Maithripala Sirisena earlier prorogued Parliament till...
Three suspects excavating an archaeological site in Paathamuna, Rangala, Kandy, for relics, were nabbed by Rangala police on Saturday morning on a tip off.They had allegedly removed several bricks of...
Kalutara North Police launched an investigation to arrest those responsible for the death of an 80-year-old woman in Mahawaskaduwa, Waskaduwa, on Saturday.According to police, the woman’s husband had...
