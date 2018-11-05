 Dinesh is the New Leader of the House | Daily News

Dinesh is the New Leader of the House

Monday, November 5, 2018 - 13:15
Local

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has assumed duties as the New Leader of the House at his office in the Parliament.

Tags: 
Online Edition

 

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Related Articles


  • Dinesh is the New Leader of the House
    Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has assumed duties as the New Leader of the House at his office in the Parliament.
    2018-11-05 07:45:00
  • Asgiriya Chief Prelate Most Ven. Warakagoda Gnanaratana Mahanayake Thera
    People should oppose foreign interference - Asgiriya Prelate
    People should shelve political differences and join hands to oppose any move by the international community to impose sanctions on Sri Lanka at this moment, Most Ven. Warakagoda Gnanaratana...
    2018-11-04 19:36:00
  • Ven. Rathana Thera pledges support to President, PM
    Parliamentarian Ven.Athuraliye Rathana Thera yesterday expressed his full support to President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.Ven. Rathana Thera added that he will cast his...
    2018-11-04 19:35:00
  • Two Cabinet Ministers, State Minister, Deputy Minister sworn in
    Two Cabinet Ministers, one State Minister and a Deputy Minister were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday. They are Dinesh Gunawardena – Megapolis...
    2018-11-04 19:34:00
  • Massive crowds expected near Parliament today in support of President, PM
    In expectation of large crowds that would gather near Parliament today in support of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, 1,500 police personnel are to be deployed in...
    2018-11-04 19:33:00
  • Parliament reconvened on Nov. 14
    President Maithripala Sirisena issued an extraordinary gazette notification to reconvene Parliament on November 14 at 10am, yesterday.President Maithripala Sirisena earlier prorogued Parliament till...
    2018-11-04 19:32:00
  • No external pressure – Foreign Minister
    The international community has not exerted any pressure on the country as portrayed by the UNP, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Sarath Amunugama said.The European Union has only requested the...
    2018-11-04 19:31:00
  • Lorry seized with cattle
    A lorry transporting six heads of cattle from Vavunatheevu in Batticaloa to Kathankudy was seized by Vavunatheevu police.Investigation are continuing under Vavunatheevu police OIC K.D. Nisantha...
    2018-11-04 19:30:00
  • Three treasure hunters nabbed
    Three suspects excavating an archaeological site in Paathamuna, Rangala, Kandy, for relics, were nabbed by Rangala police on Saturday morning on a tip off.They had allegedly removed several bricks of...
    2018-11-04 19:30:00
  • Septuagenarian dies in motorcycle accident
    A 78-year-old died when a motorbike ran over him while he was crossing the road along the zebra line in Godawela on Saturday morning.The accident occurred near the People’s Bank in Godawela on the...
    2018-11-04 19:30:00
  • Nabbed with fake notes
    A suspect who had a stock of fake bank notes was nabbed by officers of the Vavuniya Police on Saturday afternoon.According to the police, the 24-year-old suspect was taken into police custody in...
    2018-11-04 19:30:00
  • Hunt for suspects over woman’s death
    Kalutara North Police launched an investigation to arrest those responsible for the death of an 80-year-old woman in Mahawaskaduwa, Waskaduwa, on Saturday.According to police, the woman’s husband had...
    2018-11-04 19:30:00