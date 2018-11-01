 New Ministers Sworn In | Daily News
13 More Ministers Sworn In

New Ministers Sworn In

Thursday, November 1, 2018 - 19:45
Several cabinet ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago.

CABINET MINISTERS:

  1. Ministry of Defence, Law and Order and Youth Affairs - President Maithripala Sirisena

  2. Duminda Dissanayake sworn in as Minister of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management

  3. Dayasiri Jayasekara sworn in as Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training

STATE MINISTERS: 

  1. Piyasena Gamage sworn as State Minister of Youth, Women & Child Affairs

  2. Lakshman Seneviratne sworn in as the State Minister of Defence

  3. M.L.A.M. Hizbullah sworn in as the State Minister of Highways and Road Development

  4. Mohan Lal Grero sworn in as State Minister of Education and Higher Education

  5.  Sriyani Wijeywickrama sworn in as State Minister of Provincial Councils & Local Government And Sports

DEPUTY MINISTERS:

  1. Angajan Ramanathan sworn in as Deputy Minister of Agriculture

  2. Manusha Nanayakkara sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment

  3. Sarathie Dushmantha sworn in as Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms

  4. Nishantha Muthuhettigama sworn in as Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping

  5. Kader Masthan sworn in as Deputy Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, and Northern Development.

  6. Indika Bandaranayake sworn in as Deputy Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Previous Appointments

The following Ministers, deputy Ministers and State Ministers were sworn in before on the 29th and 30th of October;

  1. Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs

  2. Nimal Siripala de Silva sworn in as Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation.

  3. Dr. Sarath Amunugama sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs

  4. Mahinda Samarasinghe sworn in as Minister of Ports and Shipping

  5. Mahinda Amaraweera sworn in as Minister of Agriculture

  6. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya sworn in as Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

  7. Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe sworn in as Minister of Education and Higher Education.

  8. Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa sworn in as Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs

  9. Faiszer Musthapha sworn in as Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports

  10. Douglas Devananda sworn in as Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development, & Hindu Religious Affairs

  11. Arumugam Thondaman sworn in as Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development.

  12. Wasantha Senanayake sworn in as Minister of Tourism and Wildlife

STATE MINISTERS AND DEPUTY MINISTERS

  1. Suresh Vadivel sworn in as State Minister of Plantation Industries

  2. Ananda Aluthgamage sworn in as Deputy Minister of Tourism and Wildlife.

  3. Dunesh Gankanda sworn in as State Minister of Environment

