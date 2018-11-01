New Ministers Sworn In

Several cabinet ministers were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago.

CABINET MINISTERS:

Dayasiri Jayasekara sworn in as Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training

Duminda Dissanayake sworn in as Minister of Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management

Ministry of Defence, Law and Order and Youth Affairs - President Maithripala Sirisena

STATE MINISTERS:

Sriyani Wijeywickrama sworn in as State Minister of Provincial Councils & Local Government And Sports

Mohan Lal Grero sworn in as State Minister of Education and Higher Education

M.L.A.M. Hizbullah sworn in as the State Minister of Highways and Road Development

Lakshman Seneviratne sworn in as the State Minister of Defence

Piyasena Gamage sworn as State Minister of Youth, Women & Child Affairs

DEPUTY MINISTERS:

Indika Bandaranayake sworn in as Deputy Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Kader Masthan sworn in as Deputy Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, and Northern Development.

Nishantha Muthuhettigama sworn in as Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping

Sarathie Dushmantha sworn in as Deputy Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms

Manusha Nanayakkara sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment

Angajan Ramanathan sworn in as Deputy Minister of Agriculture

Previous Appointments

The following Ministers, deputy Ministers and State Ministers were sworn in before on the 29th and 30th of October;

Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs

Nimal Siripala de Silva sworn in as Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation.

Dr. Sarath Amunugama sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs

Mahinda Samarasinghe sworn in as Minister of Ports and Shipping

Mahinda Amaraweera sworn in as Minister of Agriculture

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya sworn in as Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe sworn in as Minister of Education and Higher Education.

Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa sworn in as Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs

Faiszer Musthapha sworn in as Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports

Douglas Devananda sworn in as Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development, & Hindu Religious Affairs

Arumugam Thondaman sworn in as Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development.