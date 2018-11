The retail price of fuel has been reduced effective from midnight today (November 11).

The new price of Petrol 92 Octane will be Rupees. 145 and Auto Diesel will be Rupees. 116.

The price of Petrol 92 Octane was previously at Rs. 155 and therefore has been reduced by Rs. 10.

The price of Auto Diesel was previously at Rs. 123 and therefore has been reduced by Rs. 7