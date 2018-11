The All-Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded a significant surge today (01).

The All-Share Price Index went up by 160.66 points (2.70%) to 6,114.13 while the S&P SL 20 index went up by 136.99 points (4.44%) to 3,221.07.

Stock market turnover was 1.5 billion Sri Lankan rupees today, more than this year’s daily average of 789.2 million rupees.