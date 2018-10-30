 New Ministry Secretaries Sworn In - Live Updates | Daily News
Hemasiri Fernando is the new Secretary of Defence

New Ministry Secretaries Sworn In - Live Updates

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 20:20
Local

 Secretaries were appointed to 12 cabinet ministries a short while ago before president Maithripala Sirisena as they took oaths at the Presidential Secretariat today (October 30).

Ministry of Defence: Hemasiri Fernando

Ministry of Mahaweli and Environment development: D.M.R.B. Dissanayake

Ministry of foreign affairs: R.P. Aariyasinghe

Ministry of Ports and Shipping: L. Jayampathi

Ministry of Agriculture: K.D.S. Ruwanchandra

Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy: Dr. B.M.S. Batagoda

Ministry of Education: Padmasiri Jayamanna

Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government: H.T. Kamal Padmasiri

Ministry of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, and Northern Development: V. Sihvagnanasothi

Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources Development, and Rural Economic Affairs: M.M.P.K. Mayadunne

Ministry of Upcountry New Villages, Infrastructure, and Community Development: S.M. Mohammed

Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife: S. Hettiarachchi

 

