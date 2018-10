DN learns that Mr. Sampanthan had met with the new Prime Minister at his official residence in Wijerama Mawatha.

The Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader had reportedly convened about the situation in the country.

It's also understoof that the TNA MPs have been summoned to Colombo to discuss on the future political activities.

The said meeting will be held this afternoon presided by leader of TNA Sampanthan, according to MP M. A. Sumanthiran