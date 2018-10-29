 New Cabinet is Sworn In : LIVE UPDATES | Daily News
Mahinda Rajapaksa: Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs

New Cabinet is Sworn In : LIVE UPDATES

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 19:56
Print Edition
Local

The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.


New Cabinet: 

1.  Mahinda Rajapaksa: Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs

2.  Nimal Siripala de Silva: Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation

3.  Dr. Sarath Amunugama: Minister of Foreign Affairs

4.  Mahinda Samarasinghe: Minister of Ports and Shipping

5.  Mahinda Amaraweera: Minister of Agriculture

6.  Ranjith Siyambalapitiya: Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

7.  Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe: Minister of Education and Higher Education

8.  Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa: Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs

9.  Faiszer Musthapha: Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports

10. Douglas Devananda: Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development, & Hindu Religious Affairs

11. Arumugam Thondaman: Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development

12. Vasantha Senanayake: Minister of Tourism & WIldlife

 

State Ministers & Deputy Ministers

1. Suresh Vadivel: State Minister of  Plantation Industries

2. Ananda Aluthgamage: Deputy Minister of Tourism & Wildlife

 

Tags: 
Print Edition

 

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Related Articles


  • New Cabinet is Sworn In : LIVE UPDATES
    The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.New Cabinet: 1.  Mahinda Rajapaksa: Minister of Finance and...
    2018-10-29 14:26:00
  • PM assumes duties
    Mahinda Rajapaksa has assumed duties as the newly appointed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, a short while ago 
    2018-10-29 08:00:00
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa Assumes Duties as new PM
    Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed duties as the 22nd Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka a short while ago at the Prime Minister's Office with the blessings...
    2018-10-29 07:18:00
  • Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa called on the Malwatte Chief Prelate Most.Ven. Thibbotuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thera (L) and Asgiriya Chief Prelate Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thera at their respective Aramayas in Kandy yesterday. (See also page 06). Pictures by Asela Kuruluwansa
    Accepted post at a time of deep crisis - PM Mahinda
    Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he accepted the invitation to take up the post of Prime Minister at a time when the country is in deep crisis because he is always prepared to perform his duties...
    2018-10-28 19:37:00
  • President, PM discuss future programmes with UPFA MPs
    All UPFA Parliamentarians met for a group meeting under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and the participation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat on...
    2018-10-28 19:36:00
  • UPFA will secure 122 seats in Parliament
    UPFA Badulla District Parliamentarian Thenuka Vidanagamage yesterday confirmed that the UPFA would be able to secure 122 seats in Parliament.Addressing the media yesterday at the Prime Minister’s...
    2018-10-28 19:34:00
  • SLFP has the numbers - Nimal
    The Senior Vice President of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and SLFP MP Nimal Siripala De Silva yesterday said the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) led by the SLFP has the majority number of...
    2018-10-28 19:33:00
  • Acting ANCL, ITN, SLRC and SLBC Chairman
    Senior journalist Wasanthapriya Ramanayake has been appointed acting Chairman of the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited (ANCL) from yesterday. Dr. Somarathna Dissanayake was appointed acting ITN...
    2018-10-28 19:32:00
  • One dead in CPC head office shooting
    One person died and two others were severely injured due to shots fired by the security officer of former Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunge at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) last evening....
    2018-10-28 19:31:00
  • Youth dies in accident
    A 23-year-old youth riding a motorcycle died in an accident near the 73 kilometre post along the Dambulla – Kurunegala road on Saturday evening.The motorcycle and a van collided, after which the...
    2018-10-28 19:30:00
  • Fruit gardens at temples, schools
    State schools and Buddhist temples will have fruit gardens under the guidance of President Maithripala Sirisena.In two months, 2,300 fruit gardens will be set up following the presidential initiative...
    2018-10-28 19:30:00
  • Suspect with weapon, live bullet arrested
    Pannala Police arrested a suspect with a locally made weapon and one live bullet from Mediriwila on a tip-off on Saturday.The 37-year-old suspect, Lokuge Lasantha Pradeep alias Tangalle Sudda, is a...
    2018-10-28 19:30:00