New Cabinet is Sworn In : LIVE UPDATES

The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.



New Cabinet:

1. Mahinda Rajapaksa: Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs

2. Nimal Siripala de Silva: Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation

3. Dr. Sarath Amunugama: Minister of Foreign Affairs

4. Mahinda Samarasinghe: Minister of Ports and Shipping

5. Mahinda Amaraweera: Minister of Agriculture

6. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya: Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

7. Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe: Minister of Education and Higher Education

8. Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa: Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs

9. Faiszer Musthapha: Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports

10. Douglas Devananda: Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development, & Hindu Religious Affairs

11. Arumugam Thondaman: Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development

12. Vasantha Senanayake: Minister of Tourism & WIldlife

State Ministers & Deputy Ministers

1. Suresh Vadivel: State Minister of Plantation Industries

2. Ananda Aluthgamage: Deputy Minister of Tourism & Wildlife