New Cabinet is Sworn In : LIVE UPDATES

The new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
New Cabinet:
1. Mahinda Rajapaksa: Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs
2. Nimal Siripala de Silva: Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation
3. Dr. Sarath Amunugama: Minister of Foreign Affairs
4. Mahinda Samarasinghe: Minister of Ports and Shipping
5. Mahinda Amaraweera: Minister of Agriculture
6. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya: Minister of Power and Renewable Energy
7. Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe: Minister of Education and Higher Education
8. Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa: Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs
9. Faiszer Musthapha: Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports
10. Douglas Devananda: Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development, & Hindu Religious Affairs
11. Arumugam Thondaman: Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development
12. Vasantha Senanayake: Minister of Tourism & WIldlife
State Ministers & Deputy Ministers
1. Suresh Vadivel: State Minister of Plantation Industries
2. Ananda Aluthgamage: Deputy Minister of Tourism & Wildlife
