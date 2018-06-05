Speaker receives previously unreleased sections of Bond Commission report

This morning, sections C350 and C360 of the Bond Commission report were handed over to Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya by the President's Secretary.

The president made the report public back in January but a significant part of it, including the aforementioned sections, were not released. The release of these sections comes after

Sections C350 and C360, part one and two of the "Forensic Report on Communication Information Analysis", are said to contain phone records that the CID collected of conversations between individuals connected to Perpetual Treasuries Limited. Allegedly implicated individuals include Perpetual Treasuries owner Arjun Aloysius, politicians, religious leaders, members of civil society, and journalists.

The release of these sections comes after pressure from various groups including the Campaign for Free and Fair Eletions (CaFFE) on the Speaker and the President's Secretary to do so.